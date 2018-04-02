2018 Commonwealth Games Team: Jake Birtwhistle

History will be made in April when more than 6600 athletes and team officials from 70 Commonwealth nations and territories descend on the Gold Coast to compete in and celebrate sport during the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games (GC2018). Among the athletes competing, Australia has a strong triathlon contingency ready to mix it up with the very best. We take a closer look at the Aussie triathletes, who will proudly wear the green and gold, and stand on the start line of what is set to be a fast and furious event. Meet Jake Birtwhistle.

Date of birth: 04/01/1995

Born/Live: Launceston, Tasmania

Best performances/career highlights:

2015 – Under 23 World Champion 2017 – Hamburg World Tri 2nd

2017 – Hamburg World Relay Championships Champion

2017 – Noosa Triathlon 1st

Nickname: Jake

Something we don’t know about you: I think it’s pretty common knowledge now but I enjoy photography

What did it mean for you to be selected for the Commonwealth

Games team? Where were you when you got the call? What was your reaction?

This time around I thankfully didn’t have to wait for a phone call after gaining the automatic position on the team at WTS Gold Coast 2017. It will be a huge honour to race at the Games after dreaming about it ever since I was a kid.

What are your expectations of the Commonwealth Games as an event?

I have no doubt that Australia, and the Gold Coast, in particular, will put on a

huge event that will really showcase our country and our athletes to the rest of

the Commonwealth.

Tell me about the importance of racing in front of an Australian crowd?

Every opportunity to race in front of a home crowd is amazing and something I try to do as much as I can. Representing the green and gold on home soil will

no doubt give all of us Aussie athletes a boost.

What are your expectations for the race over the Sprint format?

I expect it to be a fast, action-packed race – that’s the best part about the new, sprint format for the Commonwealth Games. It will be exciting to be a part of it as an athlete and also for the viewers.

Does the course/format suit

your strengths?

I’ve had some success over sprint racing previously and will certainly be looking to continue that into 2018 and the Games.

With the importance of peaking for “one day” in April, what is your preparation for this event?

Every race I go to I am there to perform,

so my preparations will not change. I will be following the same strategy that I

know works.

Are you looking forward to the Mixed Relay? What is special about this event?

I am looking forward to the relay also, it is always quite an enjoyable event and now that it is an Olympic event also for 2020 it makes it even more important. As the current world champions in the relay, I’ll be expecting another great performance by the Australian team.

Text: SRR Media

Images: Korupt Vision