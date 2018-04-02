2018 Commonwealth Games Team: Charlotte McShane

History will be made in April when more than 6600 athletes and team officials from 70 Commonwealth nations and territories descend on the Gold Coast to compete in and celebrate sport during the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games (GC2018). Among the athletes competing, Australia has a strong triathlon contingency ready to mix it up with the very best. We take a closer look at the Aussie triathletes, who will proudly wear the green and gold, and stand on the start line of what is set to be a fast and furious event. Meet Charlotte McShane.

Date of birth: 14/08/1990

Born/Live: Born in Scotland. I live in multiple locations – Bairnsdale, Wollongong, Vitoria-Gasteiz

Best performances/career highlights: Winning U23 World’s in 2013, third in the World Triathlon Series Grand Final in 2016

Strengths: Sprint finish

Nickname: Char, C Mac

Something we don’t know about you: I’m vegan

What did it mean for you to be selected for the Commonwealth

Games team? Where were you when you got the call? What was your reaction?

Qualifying automatically for the Common-wealth Games team was my focus for 2017. After narrowly missing the spot in the first qualification at Gold Coast WTS in 2017, I was able to qualify in the second automatic qualification race, at the Hamburg WTS in July. I felt a mixture of relief, happiness and excitement all at once!

What are your expectations of the Commonwealth Games as an event?

I have fond memories of watching the triathlon at the Melbourne Common-wealth Games in 2006. I had just moved to Australia with my family and even though I was still very Scottish at that point, the passion of the Australian fans as Emma Snowsill and Brad Kahlefeldt went on to win was incredible. I look forward to having the home crowd support out there.

Tell me about the importance of racing in front of an Australian crowd?

Having the home crowd and particularly my family and friends out on the course is going to be incredible. I love being able to travel the world with triathlon but I do miss not being able to race in Australia more. Not many athletes can say that during their career they were able to compete at a major Games at home – so I definitely feel fortunate in that respect.

What are your expectations for the race over the Sprint format?

I find sprint racing a lot more fun and exciting. The race is over before you know it and it will be crazy fast from the very start. Every second counts and there is no time for hesitation.

Does the course/format suit your strengths?

Definitely. I performed quite well in the Gold Coast WTS last year and I think the sprint distance suits my strengths.

Given the smaller field and the absence of non-Commonwealth Games athletes, how do you see the race playing out differently to a normal WTS or ITU race?

It is hard to predict how the race will play out exactly – I’ll try not to think about that too much and just focus on making sure I’m near the pointy end of the field from the swim.

With the importance of peaking for “one day” in April, what is your preparation for this event?

I’ve really enjoyed the process of peaking for ‘one-day’ events over the past couple of years and I feel that it is a strength of mine. We won’t change too much compared to previous years and will make sure I head into the race in the best possible form, which includes being healthy and happy.

How has it changed from your normal early season preparation?

What training have you been focusing on specifically?

We won’t change too much as I have been ready to race in March/April in the past few years for WTS races. In the past, the swim has been hit and miss for me so I’m putting a lot of effort into making sure it’s more of a hit.

Are you looking forward to the Mixed Relay? What is special about this event?

The team for the Mixed Team Relay (MTR) won’t be announced for a while yet, but I’m really excited about the MTR. It’s so much fun to really come together as a team – which is rare for us in triathlon – and work together. It’s still a relatively new format for us but it’s just as important as our individual race. I’ve been fortunate to be part of a few MTR events and have loved them.

Text: SRR Media

Images: Korupt Vision